VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.00

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.00 and traded as high as $64.26. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $63.59, with a volume of 1,142 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter.

