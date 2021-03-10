Vid Price Tops $0.0979 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vid has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vid has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $67,459.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00052753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.26 or 0.00722417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00065409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00028200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Vid

Vid (CRYPTO:VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,625,054 coins. The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

