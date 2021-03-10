Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 91,561 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

