VideoCoin Market Cap Hits $35.64 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 49.7% against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $35.64 million and $1.23 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 73.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,531,204 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.