VIDT Datalink Price Tops $1.03 on Major Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001824 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 88.2% higher against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $50.66 million and approximately $19.82 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00052854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.89 or 0.00729555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00065301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00028776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00038800 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

