VIDT Datalink (VIDT) 1-Day Volume Hits $9.66 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $39.33 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 47.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00055877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $428.83 or 0.00794385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00026544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00066037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00030436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00040940 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars.

