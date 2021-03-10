Vidulum (VDL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $385,730.72

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $385,730.72 and $1,968.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vidulum has traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000599 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 78.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

