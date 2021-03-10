VIDY Market Capitalization Reaches $11.68 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and $344,477.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00055440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.42 or 0.00773133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00065852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00030079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00040501 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.