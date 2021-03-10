Vidya Hits Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Vidya token can currently be purchased for $0.0822 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vidya has traded 108.1% higher against the dollar. Vidya has a market cap of $2.58 million and $1.31 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.07 or 0.00498936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00067160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00053214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00072388 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $311.62 or 0.00547320 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000573 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00075499 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,389,255 tokens. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

Vidya Token Trading

