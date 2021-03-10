VINchain Achieves Market Cap of $3.33 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. VINchain has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $336,811.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VINchain has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One VINchain coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00053899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.12 or 0.00752338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00065736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00029210 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00039634 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

