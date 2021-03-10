Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares (VINP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:VINP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VINP stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $19.46.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and financial advisory. Its financial advisory business focuses primarily on pre-IPO and mergers and acquisition advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies.

