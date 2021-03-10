Vinci Sa Announces Annual Dividend of $0.46 (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) announced an annual dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.457 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

VCISY stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $26.55. 85,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,604. Vinci has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCISY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vinci has an average rating of “Buy”.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

