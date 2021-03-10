Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Trading 5% Higher

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.30. 620,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 642,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

VNOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.61.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.64.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 430.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.