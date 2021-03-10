Viper Energy Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 7,099 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 781% compared to the average daily volume of 806 call options.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.61.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.07. 22,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 430.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

