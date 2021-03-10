Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the February 11th total of 214,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,433,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS VPER remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Wednesday. 100,530,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,671,125. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02. Viper Networks has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.
