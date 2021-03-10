Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the February 11th total of 214,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,433,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VPER remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Wednesday. 100,530,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,671,125. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02. Viper Networks has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

Get Viper Networks alerts:

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc manufactures and distributes LED lighting products It offers LED street lights, and parking lot and indoor lighting products, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.