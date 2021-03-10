Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Holdings Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,436,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,952 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of Virgin Galactic worth $129,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,092,736 shares in the company, valued at $216,156,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,194,132 shares of company stock valued at $165,632,040. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Shares of SPCE opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.