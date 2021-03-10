Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Vision Marine Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000.

Shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. 109,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,525. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.59.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

