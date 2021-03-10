VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $5.59 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.8% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 272.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

