Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Up 5.5%

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $31.15. 1,040,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,458,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSTO. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,203,000 after purchasing an additional 810,231 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.