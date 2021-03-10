VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Trading Up 6.7%

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) was up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 1,606,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,483,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VTGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. William Blair upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. VistaGen Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $317.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

