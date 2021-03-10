Vitae Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.51 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.10 or 0.00005464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a market capitalization of $60.35 million and $1.51 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

