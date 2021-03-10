Vitru Limited’s (NASDAQ:VTRU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 17th

Vitru’s (NASDAQ:VTRU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, March 17th. Vitru had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $96,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. Vitru has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTRU. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Vitru during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vitru in the third quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vitru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,079,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vitru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vitru in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $848,000.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

