Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE: VVNT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/3/2021 – Vivint Smart Home had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Vivint Smart Home was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “
- 2/25/2021 – Vivint Smart Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Vivint Smart Home was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.64 and a beta of 0.41.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 2.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 8.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 4.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at about $514,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
