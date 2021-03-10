Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE: VVNT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2021 – Vivint Smart Home had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Vivint Smart Home was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

2/25/2021 – Vivint Smart Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Vivint Smart Home was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 2.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 8.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 4.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at about $514,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

