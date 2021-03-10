Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VDMCY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. 13,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,337. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. Vodacom Group has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $8.89.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited, a unified communications provider, provides mobile voice, messaging, data, financial, and converged services to the consumer, business, and enterprise customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers contract or prepaid voice, messaging, and data services, as well as handsets.

