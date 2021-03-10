Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
VDMCY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. 13,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,337. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. Vodacom Group has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $8.89.
About Vodacom Group
Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.