Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Up 1,156.6% in February

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, an increase of 1,156.6% from the February 11th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has an average rating of “Hold”.

Volkswagen stock remained flat at $$26.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. 934,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,448. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

