Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vonage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%.

VG has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vonage has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $15.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,000. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

