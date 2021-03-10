Vonage Holdings Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vonage in a report issued on Sunday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VG. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Vonage stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vonage by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vonage by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vonage by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Vonage by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

