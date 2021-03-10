Vor Biopharma Inc.’s (NYSE:VOR) Quiet Period Will End on March 17th

Vor Biopharma’s (NYSE:VOR) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 17th. Vor Biopharma had issued 9,828,017 shares in its initial public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $176,904,306 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Vor Biopharma’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VOR. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VOR opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $63.62.

In other Vor Biopharma news, Director Kush Parmar purchased 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

