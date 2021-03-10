VouchForMe (IPL) Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a market cap of $482,271.36 and $1,076.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00054495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.75 or 0.00760102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00065834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00029322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00040152 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.