Vox.Finance (VOX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $113,010.00

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Vox.Finance has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Vox.Finance has a market capitalization of $679,726.58 and approximately $113,010.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vox.Finance token can now be bought for about $143.50 or 0.00254858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.84 or 0.00500549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00067338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00053293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00073179 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000578 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.30 or 0.00538654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00075715 BTC.

Vox.Finance Token Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 8,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,737 tokens. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance

