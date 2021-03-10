Voyager Token Price Hits $5.85 (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for approximately $5.85 or 0.00010537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Voyager Token has a market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $14.66 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00054864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00010234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.70 or 0.00768658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00066102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00030124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Voyager Token Token Profile

VGX is a token. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

