Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Insider Patricia Moran Sells 985 Shares

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $33,805.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patricia Moran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vroom alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of Vroom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00.

VRM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,732,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.52. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. Vroom’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Vroom by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after buying an additional 5,599,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vroom by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,452,000 after buying an additional 3,528,678 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vroom by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,091,000 after buying an additional 1,248,659 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,197,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.