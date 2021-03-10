VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for VSE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for VSE’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Get VSE alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. VSE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of VSEC opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $523.65 million, a PE ratio of 413.34 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68. VSE has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in VSE by 310.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VSE by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.