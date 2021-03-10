W Green Pay Price Reaches $0.0054 on Exchanges (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $96,014.11 and $31,434.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00055809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.18 or 0.00793189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00030674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00041125 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

