W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.81

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.81 and last traded at $75.77, with a volume of 8369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

