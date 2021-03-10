W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $420.00 at Oppenheimer

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $420.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. William Blair downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.85.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $394.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,358. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.