W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $420.00 at Oppenheimer

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GWW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.85.

GWW stock traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $394.32. 2,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,358. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.16 and its 200-day moving average is $382.26. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

