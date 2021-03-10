W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $420.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.85.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $5.87 on Wednesday, hitting $394.32. 2,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,358. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

