Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will announce sales of $131.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.85 billion and the highest is $134.72 billion. Walmart reported sales of $134.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $547.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $535.76 billion to $563.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $561.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $544.37 billion to $583.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

NYSE WMT opened at $128.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.59 and its 200-day moving average is $142.66. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $364.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 204,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $29,983,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,642,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,188,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,458,480. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

