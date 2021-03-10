Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.39. 307,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,363,127. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.66. The firm has a market cap of $371.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 300,940 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $44,211,095.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,870,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total transaction of $60,968,315.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,412,263.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,188,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,458,480 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.39.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.