Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $150.01 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $150.01 million and $7.25 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001661 BTC on exchanges.

Get Wanchain alerts:

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

