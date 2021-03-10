Wanchain (WAN) Trading Up 8.4% This Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001623 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $153.61 million and $9.19 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.21 or 0.00268201 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011850 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00062072 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.00 or 0.02423012 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

