WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the February 11th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of WANdisco stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,809. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. WANdisco has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $268.97 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WANdisco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

