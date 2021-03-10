WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the February 11th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of WANdisco stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,809. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. WANdisco has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $268.97 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WANdisco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

About WANdisco

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

