Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,978 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,032 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Washington Federal worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Washington Federal by 18.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $5,854,458.72. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $32.97.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.60 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

WAFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

