Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Gap Down to $3.39

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.39, but opened at $3.10. Washington Prime Group shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 70,797 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Compass Point upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 845,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 171,421 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 75.0% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,310,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 561,687 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.