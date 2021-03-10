Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Gap Down to $3.39

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.39, but opened at $3.10. Washington Prime Group shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 70,797 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on WPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Compass Point upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.36.
About Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)
Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.
