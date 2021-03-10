Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.98

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.98 and last traded at $53.70, with a volume of 2231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.82.

WASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18. The company has a market capitalization of $927.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

