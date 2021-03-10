Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Short Interest Update

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the February 11th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Waterside Capital stock remained flat at $$0.45 on Wednesday. Waterside Capital has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29.

About Waterside Capital

Waterside Capital Corporation is no longer investing. It is a venture capital, and private equity firm specializing in investments in mezzanine debt for growth expansion; management buyouts; recapitalizations; leveraged buyouts; acquisitions; and working capital. The firm also provides bridge financing.

