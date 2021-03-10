WAX Achieves Market Capitalization of $251.46 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $251.46 million and $23.34 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WAX has traded 82.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,706,635,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,532,285,326 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

