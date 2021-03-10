WAX Market Cap Hits $270.30 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded up 49.8% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $270.30 million and approximately $47.47 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 58% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00025677 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,706,997,816 coins and its circulating supply is 1,532,801,864 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WAX

