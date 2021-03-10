WaykiChain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.40 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One WaykiChain token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000543 BTC on major exchanges. WaykiChain has a market cap of $64.52 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00054114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.66 or 0.00755567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00065833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00029336 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00039729 BTC.

WaykiChain Token Profile

WICC is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Token Trading

